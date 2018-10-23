Four people arrested after Breaking Bad-style crystal meth seized in dawn raids

Four people have been arrested after detectives seized packets of Breaking Bad-style crystal meth in dawn raids in the North East.

Warrants were executed at three addresses in the west end of Newcastle last week in a crackdown on organised crime.

Detectives working out of Etal Lane Police Station had spent weeks gathering intelligence on the dealing of Class A drugs in the area.

And on Wednesday, October 17, they raided addresses on Howdene Road, Gowland Avenue and Strathmore Crescent.

Officers seized dozens of packets of methamphetamine, as seen in hit TV show Breaking Bad, found inside the properties.

Three men, aged 43, 38 and 38, and a 37-year-old woman were arrested by police but they have since been released under investigation.

Northumbria Police's Chief Inspector Paul Knox said the raids are important to disrupt suspected organised criminality.

He said: "We don't see huge quantities of methamphetamine being dealt in our region so this is a significant seizure.

"It is a Class A drug for a reason - it is highly addictive and can cause serious harm to anyone who takes it.

"These seizures have been made as part of an investigation into organised criminality and should send a strong message to dealers.

"Newcastle is not the scene of a Hollywood TV show and these illegal drugs do not belong on our streets.

"If we receive intelligence about dealing in our local communities then we will take quick and robust action."

Methamphetamine, also known as Pervitin, has more recently been dubbed 'crystal meth' due to its crystal-like appearance and became synonymous with hit TV show Breaking Bad.

Just under 50 packets of the drugs were seized by police during the raids last week and will now be sent for forensic testing.

Enquiries into the supply of the drugs in the city will continue and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

