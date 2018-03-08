Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei 'threatened with a weapon' at home

A man has been charged after a TV star was reportedly threatened with a weapon at her South Shields home.

Friends of Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei, 28, have reported that she was home alone just after Christmas when a man broke in and threatened her.

Northumbria Police have said that a man has been charged in connection with an incident.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "At about 12.40pm, December 27, 2017, police received a report of a burglary in South Shields.

"Ryan Larson, 27, from Henderson Road in South Shields, has been charged with aggravated burglary dwelling and has been remanded in custody."

Her friend is reported to have said: "Sophie was left completely shook up and it has hit her pretty hard but she is refusing to let it affect her life.

“She's been carrying on like normal, going out with her mates and partying.

“Sophie just wants to put everything behind her now and move on.”

The former call centre worker was part of the first series of Geordie Shore in 2011 but left after the seventh series.

In 2011 she opened clothing boutique Off the Rails on Fowler Street in her hometown of South Shields which offered glamorous going out clothes and accessories,. The store has since closed.

Her dad, Keivan Kasaei, owns Mambo Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar in South Shields.

Sophie rejoined the cast of the hit MTV show in 2016 and has recently been in Australia to film the latest series.