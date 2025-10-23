‘Good ‘un, thanks very much’ says defendant as his sentence is reduced

A defendant caught with cannabis in South Tyneside told magistrates, “Good ‘un, thanks very much,’ after they reduced his punishment fine.

Callum Wiley, 29, chirped up with the remark after being told he was being fined £80 – down from £120 due to his guilty plea - and could leave court.

Police found Wiley, of Benville Terrace, New Brancepeth, Co Durham, with the drug when they searched him in Boldon Colliery in the early hours of Wednesday, August 13.

It led to a charge of possession of a controlled class B drug, which he admitted at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Adam Scott said: “At 2.35am, the defendant was arrested on a completely different matter, and he was searched.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Courtplaceholder image
South Tyneside Magistrates' Court | National World

“A small amount of cannabis was found on his person. He has 13 previous convictions from 14 offences, the last being on March 3 of this year.

“For cannabis possession, it’s a fine, with a range from a discharge to 26 weeks custody.

“I would also ask for the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.”

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “It was a small amount for personal use. It was found in the course of a separate incident.

“There is nothing previous on his record for drugs, as far as I can see.”

Wiley owes the court £2,377 from previous matters before it, it was said.

Alongside his fine, magistrates also ordered him to pay £85 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge, and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.

