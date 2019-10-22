Grieving son in court after abusing shop staff and urinating in South Shields street
A grieving son was arrested for being drunk and disorderly in South Tyneside after being spotted urinating in the street.
Northumbria Police were called to Fielding Court in South Shields on Thursday, September 26, following reports of a man being abusive in a shop and urinating in the street.
Daniel Anthony Payne, 28, of Carnegie Close in the town, pleaded guilty to the offence of being drunk and disorderly when he appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
Eve McDonnell, prosecuting, said that when police arrived at the shop they found Payne who was drunk, his eyes were glazed, he was slurring his speech and he was staggering on his feet.
She said: "Officers escorted him out of the shop and as they did so he was still shouting and being abusive."
Ms McDonnell said witnesses told the officers he had been abusive in the shop and urinated in the street.
She said: "It was clear this abusive and drunken behaviour was going to continue and they arrested him."
The magistrates were told that the offence happened on the anniversary of his mother’s death.
Val Bell, defending, said: "Mr Payne is alcohol dependant and has been for some years. He has no recollection at all of the day in question.
"It was a bad day, it was the anniversary of his mother's death."
Payne was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £21 victim surcharge.