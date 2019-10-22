'He can now rest in peace' - family of Paul Taylor thank police and prosecutors after partner convicted of killing
The family of Paul Taylor have said he can now rest in peace after his partner was found guilty of his killing.
Mr Taylor, 45, of Hebburn, was found with injuries consistent with a stabbing at an address in Thames Avenue, Jarrow, shortly after 12.30am on Sunday March 31 2019.
Nicola Lee, 44, of Thames Avenue, Jarrow, has been found guilty of manslaughter at Newcastle Crown Court.
Speaking after the verdict, the family of Mr Taylor released a statement thanking the police and prosecutors, as well as friends and relations for their support.
It read: "We would like to thank the legal team and Northumbria Police for all their hard work."We would also like to thank family, friends and Paul's friends for their continued support - we could not have got through it without you all."Now it's time for us to grieve for Paul properly and allow him to rest in peace."The senior investigating officer in the case, Detective Chief Inspector Alan Cairns of Northumbria Police, also released a statement.
He said: "We know that no sentence will ever make up for what happened to Paul and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.“Hopefully they can find some comfort in today's conviction."This was an awful incident which resulted in Paul's death, and the consequences of what happened that night will live with Paul’s family for the rest of their lives."