Darren Livingstone, 36, of Southport Parade, Hebburn, missed but struck the wall behind, instilling fear in the woman, a court heard.

After the fracas on Monday, August 3 last year, Livingstone stayed away from her Hebburn abode but returned unannounced on Sunday, April 25.

Prosecutor Lorna Rimell said he hoofed two exterior doors in trying to get inside and snapped a handle off during his failed effort.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Ms Rimell told magistrates in South Tyneside: “She had been in a relationship with him for a number of years and they have a child together.

“At the time of this first offence, she was pregnant. She was at home, and he was in possession of a meat cleaver.

“He has swung that towards her head. It didn’t strike her, but she feared it would. It has hit the wall behind and caused damage.”

Of the second incident, Ms Rimell added: “She was at home when the defendant came around and kicked a door.

“She has not let him in, but he has gone to the back of the property and kicked a door.

“He has pulled the door handle off. He put it in his pocket and gone off on his bike.”

Livingstone has 13 previous offences but had not been in trouble since 2013, it was said.

He pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage, common assault and using violence to secure entry to a premises.

Amy Hossack, defending, said: “He describes their relationship as being toxic at this time. They had their own issues.

“Each blamed the other for the first argument. He accepts they were both extremely upset and argumentative.

“On the second occasion he has gone around and tried to get in. They are no longer together and will not reconcile.”

Magistrates sentenced Livingstone to a 24-month community order, with a requirement of 25 days of rehabilitation work.

He must also take part in the Building Better Relationships programme, do 200 hours of unpaid work and pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.