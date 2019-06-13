South Tyneside Council is looking to demolish the derelict shipyard in Hebburn ‘as a matter of urgency’ after it was targeted in a suspected arson attack.

The council has confirmed they have been in contact with the owners of the empty site and called for the building to demolished following the latest blaze.

Firefighers tackled the blaze last night

Last night, 18 firefighters battled a large fire at the derelict site as residents were warned to keep windows and doors closed over fears asbestos fibres had been released.

This morning police confirmed they are treating the blaze, which is at least the 16th at the property since 2017, as a suspected arson attack.

Now the council says they want the ‘death trap’ building demolished.

A South Tyneside Council spokesman said: "We are seeking to have the building demolished as a matter of urgency and we have advised the owners of this.

Six fire engines were called to the blaze

"We are examining our legal options should the owner not be forthcoming as to a timescale to demolish this building."

The former shipyard buildings have been unused since Hawthorn Leslie closed in the 1980s.

Over the years it has become a hotspot for anti-social activity and in recent weeks and months has been targeted in a number of arson attacks.

The site was first branded a ‘death trap’ 10 years ago after it became a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.

The damage to the building

Only days before the blaze, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service started discussions with the council to see what can be done with the buildings and even if they could be demolished.