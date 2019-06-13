Hebburn fire: Dramatic pictures show extent of damage to derelict Hawthorn Leslie shipyard
A blaze at the site of a former shipyard in Hebburn has been extinguised by crews, with police confirming the launch on an arson investigation.
Five fire engines were called to the derelict Hawthorn Leslie shipyard site, which closed in the 1980s, at 5pm on Wednesday, June 12 to reports of a blaze. This came just days after Tyne and Wear Fire & Rescue Service voiced concerns about previous fires at the building in recent times. With the fire now out, we take a look at a series of pictures showing the damage to the site.
Crews were called to the scene at around 5pm on Wednesday, June 12.
The fire came just days after concerns about the site were expressed at a community meeting.
Northumbria Police confirmed the blaze is being treated as 'suspected arson'.
The site closed in the 1980s and has been empty since then.
