A menace who hurled vile abuse and threats at shopkeepers claimed he could not be racist as he had enjoyed a holiday in Jamaica.

Christopher Costello targeted three workers at the family run Sam's Convenience Store in Hebburn, and used insults such as "p***", "black b******", threatened to burn the shop down and "kill all of you".

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victims, who are related, were left in fear but Costello bizarrely told police he could not be racist due to his Caribbean holiday.

Prosecutor Kate Barnes said: "He said he wasn't a racist person and to demonstrate that fact told officers he had been on holiday to Jamaica and came home unscathed so couldn't possibly be racist."

Miss Barnes said on February 3 this year Costello saw one of the victims at a medical centre and started shouting and swearing then called her "p***" before he was removed.

Christopher Costello. | Northumbria Police

On February 8 the same woman was working at the shop and Costello attended four times that day to hurl abuse, once while armed with a black cable as a weapon.

Miss Barnes said Costello shouted and swore, called her a "black b******" and added: "He threatened to burn the shop down and to kill her, making a movement as though slitting his throat."

Miss Barnes said on February 7 he had targeted a different worker at the same store and added: "He began shouting and said 'you Indians have come here and are sending money to other countries'.

"He also threatened to "kill you all" during the visit, punched a protective screen around the till area and knocked stock onto the floor.

On February 12 Costello attended the shop again and called a male worker a "f****** p***".

The workers said in impact statements they have never faced such abuse for doing their job and their customers are "nice people" but Costello's behaviour left them nervous and in fear.

Costello, 54, of Victoria Road East, Hebburn, who has a criminal record, admitted possessing an offensive weapon, two racially aggravated public order offences and racially aggravated harassment.

Judge Tom Mitchell sentenced him to 14 months and said shop workers provide a valuable service to the community.

Ian Cook, defending, said Costello has mental health problems and had not been taking his medication properly at the time of the offences.

Mr Cook said Costello is able to stay out of trouble for long periods but needs support and added: "He is ready, willing and able to accept help and assistance."