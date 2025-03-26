Hebburn man who terrorised his mum avoids prison thanks to a letter from her

A South Tyneside man who struck terror into his mum by his violent behaviour has been spared jail – by a letter she wrote to a court.

Joseph Eaves, 27, risked being put behind bars when he appeared at the borough’s magistrates’ court to be sentenced for crimes against her.

But before he was brought before District Judge Zoe Passfield to hear his fate, his mum dashed into the building and left a note of support.

In it, she asked that her son not be jailed – and it was later revealed they had part-patched up their relationship.

She had already made a victim statement to police in which she said she was so scared of him she had to lock her bedroom door.

Later, passing sentence, Judge Passfield told Eaves she had shied away from a possible jail term, in part because of the letter.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. | National World

And she said should he consider returning to his violent ways, he should remember what his mother had done this day.

Handing him a 10-week suspended sentence, the judge said: “Perhaps most compelling of all, I have a letter from your mother which she brought to court this morning.”

Eaves, of Victoria Road East, Hebburn, caused mayhem at the South Tyneside property on Tuesday, February 1, and Friday, February 9 last year.

During the first incident, he committed a common assault by throwing a bowl in her direction, prosecutor Lesley Burgess said.

In his fury, he then damaged an internal door of the rented home and smashed up her bin.

Eight days later, Eaves banged on his mum’s bedroom door after inadvertently being allowed in the house by his sister.

He fled when police were called but returned to kick in a glass front door panel.

Ms Burgess said: “He had been residing in her house for three weeks. There were arguments. He was aggressive. She asked him to go.

“He picked up a bowel and threw it, but it didn’t make contact. He then damaged her living room door and kicked the bin.”

Of the second incident, Ms Burgess added: “He came back. His sister did not realise it was him at the door.

“He’s gone up to his mother’s bedroom, but it was locked. The police were called but he left.

“He then returned and kicked at the front door. He caused damage, the glass smashed.”

Eaves pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal damage and not guilty to charges of common assault and causing harassment, alarm or distress.

He was found guilty of the last two matters at a trial he failed to attend.

David Forrester, defending, said: “He’s clearly been a troubled young man.

“They live separately but they do go out together to eat. They are trying to build their relationship. He’s matured.”

Judge Passfield suspended the jail sentence for a year, and ordered Eaves to complete 27 rehabilitation days and 80 days of unpaid work.

He must pay his mum £500 compensation, and there were £620 court costs.