Liam Tulip, 19, smelled of stale alcohol when police pulled over his Nissan Juke in Templetown, South Shields on Monday, March 21.

Tulip, of Shakespeare Avenue, Hebburn, confessed to having been drinking with friends from Friday to Sunday, a court heard.

He gave a positive roadside breath test and two evidential samples after his arrest proved he was over the limit.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told he had stopped drinking hours before and believed there was no alcohol in his system.

His excuse held water, as he fell below the limit soon after being charged and was able to drive himself home.

Prosecutor Bushra Begum told the court: “At around 11.40pm, the attention of officers was drawn to a Nissan Juke which passed them at what was described as excessive speed.

“Officers stopped the vehicle, and a roadside breath test was failed. This matter is in the lower bracket.”

Tulip, who has no previous convictions, gave a sample of 55mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Defence solicitor Gerry Armstrong said Tulip, who is taking a maritime apprenticeship, complied fully with police.

Mr Armstrong told the court: “He appears in court to apologise for his error of judgement.

“He finds himself before the court due to a lack of knowledge about how long alcohol stays in the system.

“He and his friends had been celebrating on the Friday and Saturday and into Sunday.

“He didn’t drive until the Monday and until he believed the alcohol was out of his system.

“He believed he had left enough time for the alcohol to be gone.

“By the time police got him through the procedure, he was under the limit and could drive himself.