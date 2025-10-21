Hebburn motorist caught drink-driving after waking up with acid reflux

A South Tyneside motorist was caught drink driving after hitting the road after being woken with stomach acid reflux, a court heard.

Paul Burnett, 55, had socialised on the evening of Friday, October 3, and made it safely home to Hawthorne Avenue in Hebburn.

But tummy troubles meant he could not see out the night and he got behind the wheel of his Ford Mondeo at 4.30am the next day.

Burnett was seen by police as he drove without lights in Gateshead town centre and they tailed him to the A184 Felling Bypass.

Prosecutor Keith Laidlaw said they pulled him over and a breath test reading for alcohol showed 39mcg – the limit being 35mcg.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court | National World

He was cautioned and arrested and an evidential reading at a police station revealed his booze level had risen to 41mcg.

Burnett is now starting a 12-month roads ban after pleading guilty to a drink drive charge at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Laidlaw said: “Police saw that he was driving without lights, and they followed his vehicle and stopped the vehicle.

“The officer states that the driver exited and identified himself.

“He stood next to him and believed his eyes to be glazed and that there was a bit of a smell of intoxicating liquor.

“The defendant said that he had had a drink earlier that night. The reading at the roadside was 39mcg.

“He was taken to the police station and the lowest of his two readings there was 41mcg.”

Stephen Hamill, defending Burnett, who has no previous convictions, said: “This is a sad case for Mr Burnett, as he loses his good name because of this conviction.

“The previous evening, he had socialised, and he went back and had acid reflux which woke him up

“He tells me that he has always worked but that he suffers from a hernia.

“He is currently out of work until his hernia operation or until he has a significant improvement in his health.”

Magistrates also fined Burnett £120 and ordered him to pay £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.