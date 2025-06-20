Hebburn paedophile thought he was speaking to a 14-year-old rather than a police officer
Stephen Adams, of Blackpool Parade, in Hebburn, believed he was talking to a 14-year-old boy online but in reality, he was speaking to a police officer from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU).
The 25-year-old persisted to send sexually explicit messages and images of himself before arranging to meet with the child last November.
However, all he found was officers ready and waiting to arrest him.
Adams was subsequently charged with attempt to arrange/facilitate child sex offences and sexual communication with a child.
Earlier this year, he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to all the charges against him.
He was back in court today (Friday, June 20), where a judge sentenced him to two years and four months behind bars, as well as placing him on the sex offender’s register for 10 years and a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport at your leisure and get the headlines delivered to your inbox - click here
Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Lee Robertson, said: “I want to thank everyone who worked on this investigation, their efforts have ensured a dangerous predator is behind bars.
“Under Operation Sentinel, our regional approach to tacking serious and organised crime, we will continue to investigate these online offences to safeguard children and protect the public.”
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.