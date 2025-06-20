A Hebburn predator has been jailed after engaging in sexual communications with someone he believed was a child.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Adams, of Blackpool Parade, in Hebburn, believed he was talking to a 14-year-old boy online but in reality, he was speaking to a police officer from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU).

The 25-year-old persisted to send sexually explicit messages and images of himself before arranging to meet with the child last November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, all he found was officers ready and waiting to arrest him.

Stephen Adams. | Other 3rd Party

Adams was subsequently charged with attempt to arrange/facilitate child sex offences and sexual communication with a child.

Earlier this year, he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to all the charges against him.

He was back in court today (Friday, June 20), where a judge sentenced him to two years and four months behind bars, as well as placing him on the sex offender’s register for 10 years and a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Lee Robertson, said: “I want to thank everyone who worked on this investigation, their efforts have ensured a dangerous predator is behind bars.

“Under Operation Sentinel, our regional approach to tacking serious and organised crime, we will continue to investigate these online offences to safeguard children and protect the public.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.