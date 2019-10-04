Hunting knife, nunchucks and pellet pistols seized from South Shields home

Some of the weapons seized by Northumbria Police.

Officers have seized a total of 30 prohibited weapons destined for addresses across the North East as part of an ongoing operation with the UK Border Force Agency.

Last month, officers from the North East Regional Special Operations Unit (NERSOU) were notified of 30 weapons intercepted at ports by UK Border Force staff as part of Operation Avert.

Part of the operation saw officers visit a 47-year-old man at his home in South Shields after he ordered a flick knife online.

While at the man’s home police found a cannabis bush and resin, four gas-powered pellet pistols, a gas-powered pellet rifle, a large hunting knife, and nunchucks.

All weapons were surrendered to police.

A representative from NERSOU’s disruption team said that the purpose of visits is to seize dangerous weapons which have been brought into the country illegally and to offer people advice on what the law says about buying items from overseas.

A NERSOU’s disruption team spokesman said: “Just because something is for sale online in another country, it does not mean that it is legal to have here in the UK.

“Our officers will continue to work with the UK Border Force as part of Operation Avert, our ongoing initiative to identify prohibited items being imported in to the UK from abroad.

“We know that some knives and weapons are legal to own and we are not forcing people to surrender these, however many people chose to do so after speaking with our officers.

“The purpose of these visits is simply to seize dangerous weapons which have been brought into the country illegally and to offer people advice on what the law states with regards to buying items from overseas and make sure we prevent any unnecessary harm being caused.”

The repercussions of buying prohibited weapons online could range from advice to prosecution and potentially imprisonment.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on: 0800 555 111.