I am reminded every day of the assaults my domestic abuser put me through

A domestic abuse survivor has bravely spoken out in court.

“He abused me in a way I have never experienced” are the words of Paul Bell’s victim, who he attacked at an address in South Tyneside.

The 38-year-old slapped the woman across her face, bloodying her nose, and bursting her lip.

The victim immediately called the police and officers arrested Bell, of Newton Street, in Dunston, at the scene of the incident.

Bell was charged in connection with the abuse last year and he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court in May, where he was found guilty of three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage, common assault, and coercive control.

He was also found guilty on one court of perverting the course of justice after he arranged for an acquaintance to contact the victim to get her not to attend court.

On Monday, July 21, Bell was sentenced to four years and 10 months behind bars, as well as a 15-year restraining order to protect the victim.

As part of a Victim Personal Statement (VPS) read to the court, the brave survivor said: “Due to Paul’s behaviour towards me, I have been terrified to leave the house and sat and cried every time I heard a noise.

“I would be scared and nervous in case it was Paul.

“As a result of the incident, I am permanently scarred. I am now reminded every day of the assaults he put me through.

“He had no right or authority to do the things he’s done to me.

“He isn’t sorry for things he’s done to me, and this was clear when he rang me from prison to ask me not to attend or talk at court.”

Detective Constable Alexandra Hutchinson, who was leading on the case from Northumbria Police, has praised the courage of the woman for coming forward and speaking out against Bell.

She commented: “First and foremost, I’d like to commend the courage and bravery of this woman.

“Without her co-operation and willingness to assist our investigation, we wouldn’t have been able to put a stop to this dangerous man.

“Paul Bell is a manipulative and controlling man who took advantage of his victim’s kind nature time and time again.

“Domestic abuse is something no-one should have to be subjected to and as a force we simply will not tolerate it.

“We will identify those who think abuse is acceptable and ensure we bring them to justice.”

Northumbria Police is reminding the public that if they have concerns over a partner or the partner of a friend or family member, then they can use Clare’s Law to check their background.

Clare’s Law allows officers to check their records to help people make an informed decision about their relationship.

The service is free and confidential to use, with no one ever knowing that the applicant has applied for information.

For more details about making an application, visit: https://www.northumbria.police.uk/rqo/request/ri/request-information/cl/ob/bridging/.