Illegal scrap operator ordered to pay out £6,000 over South Shields yard
A South Shields man has been ordered to pay over £6,000 for scrapping cars and depositing waste without a permit.
Paul Catley, 54, of Bonsall Court, South Shields was prosecuted by the Environment Agency.
South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard that Catley was operating an illegal scrap yard, between January 2017 and September 2018 at Boldon Lane in South Shields.
He was arrested after failing to attend court and pleaded guilty to operating a scrap yard without a permit and depositing waste without a permit.
The court heard that Catley ignored all of the advice and guidance provided to him by the Environment Agency and failed to co-operate in the investigation and he continued to operate his unlawful business and disregarded the requirement for a permit.
By failing to obtain a permit Catley put the environment and the surrounding communities at risk, the environment agency said. The court was also told it gave him a commercial advantage over operators trading legally.
In mitigation Tracey Wood told magistrates that Catley had fallen on hard times and had “buried his head in the sand” when it came to operating the site, as he had been sole carer for his mother who suffered from dementia.
Area environment manager for the Environment Agency, Jamie Fletcher, said: “End of life vehicles contain fuels and oils which are classed as hazardous waste.
“These crimes are serious offences that will not be tolerated.
“The laws exist to ensure that operations involving chemicals and other waste substances do not have a detrimental impact on the environment.
“Any company thinking of getting involved in scrap cars, especially those that contain hazardous waste must make sure they know the rules and are meeting all of their legal obligations.”
Catley was fined £1,384 by South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £135 and costs of £4,483.90. This totalled £6002.90.
Catley has also been ordered by the court to have all of the offending waste removed by 1 December 2019.