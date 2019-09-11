Inquest to open into death of 18-year-old Durham prisoner Charlie Todd

Inquiries are under way following the death of a teenage inmate at a prison.

Inmate Charlie Todd, 18, died at Durham Prison, last week.

An inquest into the death of Charlie Todd, 18, at Durham Prison, is due to open on Thursday at County Durham and Darlington Coroners’ Court.

A Prison Service spokeswoman added: “HMP Durham prisoner Charlie Todd died in prison on September 2 and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.”