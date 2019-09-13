Inquest opens into death of teenage Durham Prison inmate Charlie Todd
An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager whose body was found in his prison cell.
County Durham and Darlington Coroners’ Court heard on Thursday that a post mortem has provisionally revealed that Charlie Todd, 18, died from pressure to the neck and hanging.
Darlington-born Mr Todd was found on Monday, September 2, in his cell at Durham Prison.
The hearing is now adjourned until March 16 next year when an inquest review will provisionally take place.
A separate investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will also investigate the circumstances of his death.
A Prison Service spokeswoman said earlier this week: “HMP Durham prisoner Charlie Todd died in prison on September 2 and our thoughts are with his family and friends.
“As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.”