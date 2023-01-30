Inquiries are ongoing following a report of an overnight theft on Brockley Avenue. It was reported to Northumbria Police that an offender broke into a parked car and stolen a quantity of cash and bank cards, before making off. The cards were later fraudulently used at a number of locations, the force said in a statement on Monday, January 30.

A full investigation has been launched since the offence – which occured overnight on Saturday, January 21 – and as part of their inquiries, officers have identified a man who they would like to trace. He was in the area at the time of the theft and may have information that can assist officers.

Inquiries are ongoing following a report of a theft on Brockley Avenue overnight on January 21. Picture: Northumbria Police.