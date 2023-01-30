Investigation launched after theft and fraud offences in South Shields - Northumbria Police issues CCTV image to public
Police officers have released a CCTV image as part of their investigation into theft and fraud offences in South Shields.
Inquiries are ongoing following a report of an overnight theft on Brockley Avenue. It was reported to Northumbria Police that an offender broke into a parked car and stolen a quantity of cash and bank cards, before making off. The cards were later fraudulently used at a number of locations, the force said in a statement on Monday, January 30.
A full investigation has been launched since the offence – which occured overnight on Saturday, January 21 – and as part of their inquiries, officers have identified a man who they would like to trace. He was in the area at the time of the theft and may have information that can assist officers.
The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact police via the Tell Us Something page of their website, or via phone on 101 quoting crime number 008438L/23.