Investigation underway after a motorbike is reported stolen in South Shields

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 29th Oct 2025, 14:36 GMT
The Shields Gazette Morning Update 9 September, 2025
Northumbria Police have launched an investigation into a suspected motorbike theft.

It was reported to officers that a group of offenders had stolen a motorbike from outside of a property, on Erksine Road, in South Shields.

Most Popular

Officers state that the incident took place shortly before 3.15pm on Tuesday, October 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The offenders fled the scene and police have launched an investigation to trace those responsible.

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation following a reported motorbike theft in South Shields.placeholder image
Northumbria Police have launched an investigation following a reported motorbike theft in South Shields. | Northumbria Police

As part of their investigation, Northumbria Police are appealing to members of the public with information relating to the incident to come forward and speak to them.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly before 3.15pm on Tuesday (October 28), we received a report of theft on Erskine Road in South Shields.

“It was understood that offenders had stolen a motorbike from outside an address, before fleeing the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering news and sport to your inbox throughout the week

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information can send us a direct message on social media, or use live chat and report forms on our website.

“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote crime reference: 125458X/25.”

Related topics:South ShieldsNorthumbria PolicePolicePropertySocial media
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice