Investigation underway after a motorbike is reported stolen in South Shields

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation into a suspected motorbike theft.

It was reported to officers that a group of offenders had stolen a motorbike from outside of a property, on Erksine Road, in South Shields.

Officers state that the incident took place shortly before 3.15pm on Tuesday, October 28.

The offenders fled the scene and police have launched an investigation to trace those responsible.

As part of their investigation, Northumbria Police are appealing to members of the public with information relating to the incident to come forward and speak to them.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly before 3.15pm on Tuesday (October 28), we received a report of theft on Erskine Road in South Shields.

“It was understood that offenders had stolen a motorbike from outside an address, before fleeing the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information can send us a direct message on social media, or use live chat and report forms on our website.

“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote crime reference: 125458X/25.”