A dad-of-two left his ex-partner's boyfriend with a bloodied face after a series of unprovoked attacks outside a nightclub.

Christopher Wilson flew into violence after he spotted the woman and her new man holding hands outside the Life of Riley in South Shields.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Wilson approached and struck the man to the floor before launching two further beatings on him last summer.

The 39-year-old also pushed his ex to the ground when she tried to step in.

The male was left with a "massive" black eye and needed to hospital treatment and a CT scan.

Judge Robert Spragg said: "In the early hours of the July 28, 2024, outside the Life of Riley in South Shields, an incident occurred which was caught on CCTV.

"You approached the current partner of your ex-partner.

"It was clearly an unprovoked incident all because you were jealous."

The judge said Wilson approached and knocked the man to the ground and as he lay there was attacked again.

Judge Spragg added: "As he lay on the floor he grabbed your leg, you resisted by punching him repeatedly around the head.

"You pushed (your ex-partner) to the ground and continued your attack."

The court heard Wilson then retreated but inflicted more punches to the head soon afterwards when the victim had tried to walk after him.

The judge added: "You were then seen to return to the scene and for a third time punched him to the floor.”

The victim suffered two black eyes, one of which was described as "massive" by a police officer.

He also sustained cuts around his face and required a CT scan. The female was uninjured.

Wilson, of Leicester Way, Jarrow, was also found with a small bag of cocaine on him, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, and possession of a class A drug.

Ian West, defending, said Wilson earned a "modest" wage through work and was apologetic for his behaviour.

Mr West added: "This is clearly a case which merits a suspension if a custodial sentence is at the forefront."

The judge agreed and sentenced Wilson to eight months suspended for 18 months.

He added: "It is aggravated through the fact you were intoxicated through drink and cocaine."In your account to probation you were very remorseful.

“You accepted full responsibility.

"Perhaps unusually in a case such as this you didn't seek to reflect blame onto the victim."

Wilson was also ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation days, 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,000 in compensation.