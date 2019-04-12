Jarrow man spared jail after threat to blow up ex-girlfriend's home

A teenager has been spared jail after he threatened to blow up his ex-girlfriend's house and reinforced the chilling warning by shouting "boom".

Cameron Fada issued the threat during a series of unwanted calls and texts he made to his ex after their relationship broke down.



Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim was left "scared" as a result of the 19-year-old's behaviour and "very nervous when out and about".



Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told the court: "She feels her life is better now she is apart from him and just wants him to leave her alone."



Fada, of Elgin Street, Jarrow, admitted putting a person in fear of violence by harassment and the court heard he "had difficulty coming to terms" with the end of the

relationship.



Mr Wardlaw said: "Over a period of about two months he made a number of unwanted phone calls and text messages to her."



The court heard during the harassment Fada pushed the victim in the back and caused her minor injuries.



Mr Wardlaw added: "During one of the calls, unwanted calls, he made to her last July he said he would blow up her house and shouted 'boom' to reinforce the comment and has caused some distress to the complainant."



Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced Fada, who has previous convictions, to 24 weeks in a young offenders' institution, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements and 80 hours' unpaid work.



Fada was given a three-year restraining order to keep him away from the victim and the street where she lives, in South Shields.



The judge told him: "You made unwanted phone calls and sent unwanted text messages, over a period of about two months.

"The relationship is plainly over. I understand you do accept that relationship is over."



Fiona Lamb, defending, told the court: "There is remorse in this case. The defendant regret what has happened and wishes it hadn't."