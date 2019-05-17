Jarrow murder investigation: Washington man appears in court

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Jarrow grandfather.

Christopher Graham confirmed only his name, age and address, as he stood before the bench at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court today.

Simon Bowman, whose body was found on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old from Romney Avenue in Washington has been charged with the murder of Simon Bowman.

The 54-year-old's body was found his home in High Street, Jarrow on Tuesday.

Chair of the bench Ray Ashley informed Graham, that due to the serious nature of the charge the case would automatically be transferred to Newcastle Crown Court .

He added: "You will be remanded in custody to the crown court."

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Graham will appeal at crown court on Monday