Jarrow murder: Police name dead man as Simon Bowman

Police investigating the murder of a man in Jarrow have named him as Simon Bowman.

The 54-year-old was found dead by emergency services at his High Street home just after midday on Tuesday.

Simon Bowman was found dead at his Jarrow home

A 30-year-old man is currently in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

The area around his house remained cordoned off this afternoon as detectives continue to carry out inquiries and high visibility patrols remain in the area.

A post-mortem will take place this evening and specially trained officers are supporting Simon’s family at this difficult time.

Detective Chief Inspector John Bent, the senior investigating officer , has appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

Police carry out a murder inquiry in High Street, Jarrow, after Simon Bowman was found dead in his home.

He said: “We know that these types of incidents can always have a big impact on the local community.

“I want to reassure the public that we believe those involved are known to each other and that this is an isolated incident, not a random attack between strangers.

“Officers will be on patrol in the area throughout the day to carry out enquiries and to speak to any concerned residents and businesses in Jarrow.

“Specially-trained officers are supporting Simon’s family at this difficult time and we would ask you to respect their privacy.

“With this in mind, we would ask the public to also avoid speculating about the incident on social media as this is an ongoing murder investigation.”

Anyone who may have information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area between Sunday and Tuesday, is asked to contact police.

They can call police on 101 quoting log 441 14/05/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.