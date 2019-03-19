Jarrow streets are a no-go zone for cold callers

Cold callers are getting a frosty reception in Jarrow.

A No Cold Calling Zone has been set up in parts of Featherstone Grove and Bamburgh Grove.

The scheme is designed to deter salespeople from turning up uninvited at residents’ homes and trying to sell them products or services.

It also aims to crack down on doorstep crime such as distraction burglaries and rogue traders.

Signs have been put up around the two streets, warning salesmen and bogus officials they are not welcome in the neighbourhood.

The zone has been established by South Tyneside Council and it is the 15th to be set up in the Borough..

Coun Nancy Maxwell, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety, said: "No Cold Calling Zones send out a firm message to any uninvited callers to stay away.

"The majority of residents in this area are older people and this kind of unsolicited visit can make them feel under pressure into welcoming strangers into their homes or paying for items they don’t want or work they don’t need.

"There have also been several distraction burglaries in this area and we hope the new zone will help residents to feel safer in their homes.

"This is the 15th zone to be established in the Borough and we’ve had very positive feedback in other areas and we expect this latest zone to be just as well received and will act as a deterrent to cold callers."

The Trading Standards Service has also given residents packs containing advice on how to deal with unwanted callers, including a Business Approval Register list containing local approved traders, an incident report form and a DVD entitled ‘Your Home Your Castle’.

Although there is no law to prevent cold calling, the scheme, which is funded through the Council's Community Safety Team, encourages residents in the area to say 'no' to cold callers and to report them to Trading Standards if they enter the zone.

Residents living in No Cold Calling Zones are encouraged to report cold callers entering the zone to the Council's Trading Standards team by contacting 0191 424 7887 or by emailing trading.standards@southtyneside.gov.uk