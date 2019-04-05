Jarrow woman accused of Paul Taylor murder appears in crown court

Paul Taylor was pronounced dead in the early hours of March 31.
Paul Taylor was pronounced dead in the early hours of March 31.

A woman accused of murder may face trial in October.

Nicola Lee is charged with killing Paul Taylor, who died at a house in Jarrow at the weekend.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident.

The 44-year-old accused, of Thames Avenue, Jarrow, has appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, where she was not asked to enter a plea.

Judge Paul Sloan QC said a trial may take place on October 2.

A pre-trial hearing, where Lee will be asked to enter a plea to the murder charge, will take place on April 30.

Judge Sloan told her: "Pending that hearing, you will be remanded in custody."

Mr Taylor, 45, of Hebburn, was found with injuries consistent with a stabbing at an address in Thames Avenue, Jarrow, shortly after 12.30am on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene