Jarrow woman accused of Paul Taylor murder appears in crown court

A woman accused of murder may face trial in October.

Nicola Lee is charged with killing Paul Taylor, who died at a house in Jarrow at the weekend.



Emergency services at the scene of the incident.

The 44-year-old accused, of Thames Avenue, Jarrow, has appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, where she was not asked to enter a plea.

Judge Paul Sloan QC said a trial may take place on October 2.

A pre-trial hearing, where Lee will be asked to enter a plea to the murder charge, will take place on April 30.

Judge Sloan told her: "Pending that hearing, you will be remanded in custody."



Mr Taylor, 45, of Hebburn, was found with injuries consistent with a stabbing at an address in Thames Avenue, Jarrow, shortly after 12.30am on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene