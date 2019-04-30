Jarrow woman Nicola Lee appears in court to deny murder of Paul Taylor

A woman has appeared in court and denied a charge of murder.

Nicola Lee is accused of killing Paul Taylor, who died at a house in Jarrow, last month.

The 44-year-old, of Thames Avenue, Jarrow, has appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, where she pleaded not guilty to an offence of murder.

A trial is due to take place on October 2.

Judge Paul Sloan QC told Lee: "I am going to adjourn your case to a further pre-trial hearing. That hearing will be listed on June 28.

"On that occasion, you will be linked into this court from prison.

Police in Thames Avenue, Jarrow.

"By that date you will be required to provide a defence statement, setting out, in detail, your defence to this charge."

Mr Taylor, 45, of Hebburn, was found with injuries consistent with a stabbing at an address in Thames Avenue, Jarrow, shortly after 12.30am on Sunday March 31.