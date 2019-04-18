Jarrow woman spared jail after lashing out at partner with her phone during a row

A woman lashed out at her partner when she "saw red" during a row, a court heard.

Samantha Olsen had a phone in her hand when she hit the woman during an argument, which caused her bruising.

The 31-year-old, of Thames Avenue, Jarrow, admitted assault by beating and criminal damage.

Judge Stephen Earl said the "green eyed God of jealousy" was involved in the attack.

He told Olsen: "You cannot strike out at someone else and certainly cannot hit them with a phone in your hand, causing bruising, as here.

"You saw red and you acted inappropriately, you have accepted that."

Judge Earl sentenced Olsen to 10 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for nine months, with £150 costs.

The judge told her: "Stay out of trouble and that is the last you will hear of this matter."

Gavin Doig, defending, said Olsen has spent time in custody and on a tag in relation to the offences.

He added that the relationship is now at an end.