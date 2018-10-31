Jobs lost after South Shields firm went into liquidation over businessman's 'despicable' swindle

A businessman who swindled thousands of pounds from the South Shields company where he worked has been put behind bars.

Jason Fairburn fraudulently sold products belonging to Tyneport Coatings and pocketed the cash.

The 49-year-old's actions led to the eventual liquidation of the company and staff losing their jobs.

Fairburn, a former technical director and manager, was found guilty of four counts of fraud following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court and was jailed for three years.

Detective Constable Leigh Booth, of Northumbria Police, said: "This was a despicable abuse of trust and Jason Fairburn’s selfish actions had an irreversible effect on the company which he worked for.

"A number of people lost their jobs as a result of the discrepancies caused by his greed, and he must now live with that on his conscience.

"Throughout the trial, Fairburn insisted his innocence and hoped his specialist knowledge in a complex industry would disguise his dishonesty.

"Our message is clear – we will leave no stone unturned when pursuing anyone involved in fraudulent activity and we will always endeavour to bring perpetrators to justice."

The trial heard how Fairburn was approached by a business partner to set up Tyneport Coatings in December 2013, a company which specialised in industrial paint and coatings.

It followed the winding up of Practical Compounds, a similar company which had been in existence for almost 40 years and where Fairburn had previously worked in a number of different roles, including managing director.

Given total control over production and ordering at Tyneport Coatings due to his expert knowledge, Fairburn was issued with two company credit cards.

But as his personal financial situation worsened, it became clear that Fairburn had been taking company belongings off-site over a number of years and selling them for his own gain.

He was suspended pending an internal investigation into a string of suspected irregularities in February 2015, after which he tampered with his work computer to sabotage the production of company products.

In May 2017 Tyneport Coatings Ltd went into liquidation and ceased trading, with its nine staff being made unemployed.

As part of the investigation into Fairburn’s activity at Tyneport Coatings, financial discrepancies also came to light during the businessman’s time at Practical Compounds.

During his time at both firms, Fairburn, of Rowanwood Gardens, Gateshead, was found to have been flogging company products via an online eBay operation he had set up in 2009.

Iris Robertson, whose late husband Alan founded the original company Practical Compounds in 1974, said Fairburn’s actions have had a "profound effect" on her life.

In a victim impact statement, Ms Robertson said: "Myself and husband Alan worked hard to achieve what was an amazing company with so many prestigious projects in the UK and world-wide.

"The failure of the company was very stressful for me. It made me angry and sad as myself and Alan liked and trusted Jason.

"I am lonely and sad thinking about what my husband had achieved. I am glad my husband does not know how Jason has betrayed us."