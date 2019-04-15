Judge's warning that man could face jail for attempting child sex offences

A man has been warned he could be jailed for attempting to commit child sex offences.

Gary Shanley thought he was having explicit online conversations with a 12-year-old girl but had been snared in a police sting.

At Newcastle Crown Court the 45-year-old, of Hadrian Road, Jarrow, pleaded guilty to attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity and attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act.

The offences took place between February and April last year and the girl did not actually exist.

Shanley will be back in court in June after the preparation of pre-sentence and mental health reports.

Judge Edward Bindloss granted him bail in the meantime.

But the judge warned: "The fact I am adjourning the case for reports and granting you bail is no indication of what the actual sentence will be.

"All options remain open, including an immediate custodial sentence."

Shanley was ordered to sign the sex offenders register before he left the court building.

The length of time he must remain registered as a sex offender will be determined by the sentence he receives at the next hearing.