Shaun Lake, 58, struck a curb on the A19 Lindisfarne Roundabout while being followed by police from the pub in Jarrow.

Lake, of Stanhope Road, Jarrow, “just wasn’t thinking straight” on Monday, July 5, his solicitor told borough magistrates.

But banning him from the roads for 20 months, District Judge Kathryn Meek criticised him for putting other motorists, and pedestrians, at risk.

She said: “The manner of your driving shows quite clearly you weren’t in control of your car.”

Lake, an upholsterer, was caught after a tip off at around 10.50pm, prosecutor Glenda Beck said.

Mrs Beck added: “Officers were alerted to a possible drink-driver who had been drinking in Murrays public house.

“His registration number was passed to them, and his car was parked at the rear of the pub.

“It later passed officers on Fellgate Avenue and it speeded up as it approached the A19 and entered by a slip road.

“He increased his speed and almost collided with another vehicle. It travelled at 70mph and in the middle of the road.

“At Lindisfarne Roundabout, it collided with the roundabout. Police stopped his vehicle.

“He said he had clipped the curb because of the other vehicle passing. He became extremely aggressive, and was arrested.”

Lake, who the court has several non-motoring convictions, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and failing to attend court for the case to be heard on November 22 when bailed by police.

His breath test showed 71mcg of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Duncan Campbell, defending, said: “He has mental health issues and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“On this particular night he just wasn’t thinking straight. He does apologise, he hasn’t driven while drunk before.”

Judge Meek also imposed on Lake a 12-month community order and fined him £100, with a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.