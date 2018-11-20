Knifeman chased brother down South Shields street in a row over a telephone

A knifeman who caused terror when he chased his brother down the street with a blade after a row over a telephone has been been given his freedom.

Karl Palmer armed himself with a kitchen knife after a violent argument with his sibling spilled into the street outside his home on October 10.



One witness who saw the 31-year-old give chase with the weapon told police: "This incident terrified me and really shook me up. I am not used to seeing this sort of thing."



At Newcastle Crown Court Palmer, of Petrel Close, South Shields, pleaded guilty to having a bladed article.



Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told the court: "This defendant was involved in an argument with a man, who appeared to be his brother.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court

"The argument became violent on both sides and spilled out from the home address of the defendant, into the street.



"The defendant was seen to leave his home address in possession of a kitchen knife, a black handled kitchen knife.



"The fight continued out in the street and the brother ran off, pursued by the defendant."



Palmer claimed the incident was a "continuation" of an incident five days earlier, when his brother had been removed from the house by the police.



Gavin Doig, defending, said the row that day centred around Palmer's mobile phone.



Mr Doig said: "He was waving the telephone at the defendant as he walked away from him.



"On being asked by the defendant 'do you have my phone', he was waving it at him then ran away.



"That led to the defendant going back inside, getting the knife from the kitchen and coming outside with it.



"He was trying to retrieve his phone."



Mr Doig added: "There are other ways to retrieve a phone than taking a weapon out into the street."



The court heard Palmer, who has been in prison for six weeks on remand, has a history of alcohol problems.



Judge Robert Adams sentenced him to nine months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.



The judge said the suspended jail term would allow Palmer to take part in an alcohol treatment order imposed as part of a previous community order and told him: "It seems to be the foundation of all your difficulties."