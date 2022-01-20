Knifeman found ‘practically comatose’ with noxious gas canister and mini-samurai sword in South Shields street

Jordan Watson was lying "half on the pavement and half on the road" when police spotted him on Boldon Lane, near Tyne Dock Metro Station, in South Shields in February 2021.

Newcastle Crown Court heard police had approached to help as he appeared "incredibly intoxicated" and was "practically comatose".

Prosecutor Neil Jones said: "His eyes were closed and he was mumbling incoherently, lying half on the pavement and half on the road."

Mr Jones said Watson was propped up against a wall but remained unresponsive.

He added: "In his hand was a six-inch black canister with the word 'police' written on the front and three red chilies underneath.

"They found in his back backpack a large, 12 inch bladed article, which was also seized."

The canister was found to be a noxious gas canister and the knife was a mini-samurai sword-type weapon.

The court heard Watson was initially escorted to hospital as he was "in no fit state" to be taken into custody.

Watson, 24, of Derwentwater Road, Bensham, Gateshead, later admitted having a prohibited weapon and a bladed article.

The court heard Watson, who was homeless at the time, said he was armed for protection while living on the streets and had carried the knife in his bag for some time.

Judge Robert Adams sentenced Watson, who has been in custody on remand for six months, to nine months behind bars.

