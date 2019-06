The statistics cover March and are compiled from data released by the Home Office at www.police.uk. All addresses are in South Shields unless otherwise stated.

1. Ocean Road, near town centre 29 reports included nine violence and sexual offences (classed together). 0 Buy a Photo

2. Hubert Street, Boldon Colliery 29 incidents included 26 shoplifting reports. other Buy a Photo

3. South Tyneside District Hospital 22 reports included six anti-social behaviour cases. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. Henderson Road 21 reports included seven violence and sexual offences (classed together). other Buy a Photo

View more