Magistrates refuse to lift restraining order following plea from South Tyneside dad
A South Tyneside man had his application to remove a restraining order denied.
Gianfranco Musciacchia, 40, of Wansbeck Road, Jarrow, appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court to request the order be lifted.
Magistrates heard the restraining order was placed on Mr Musciacchia in February this year to prevent him from contacting his former partner or entering her home.
He said: “I just want to be able to have my freedom back. I realise what I have done and I have paid for it. I want to be able to pick my kids up and drop them off.
“I just want my life back.”
However, via video link, his ex-partner said: “All I want is for the restraining order to stay because of my own safety, I don’t want him to control my life anymore.
“I am happy for a third party to pick up the kids, but I don’t want to see him.”
The magistrates denied the application.