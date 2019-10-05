Malicious texting, theft and assault: The latest cases heard in court round-up
The following cases were heard at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court:
Daniel Sean Jordan Langley, 23, of Laygate, South Shields, was jailed for seven days and ordered to pay £125 costs after admitting breaching a supervision order.
Ragen Leslie Malcolm Dickson, 46, of Mitford Close, Fatfield, Washington, admitted assault and sending a malicious text message. He was given a 12-month community order and a 12-month restraining order. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Stephen Mark Ramshaw, 50, of Maple Avenue, Silksworth, Sunderland, had a restraining order against him lifted at the request of the injured party.
John David Sopp, 49, of Hopewood Park Hospital, Sunderland, was given a conditional discharge after he admitted criminal damage.
Stephanie Everett, 26, of The Retreat, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage. She was given a 12-month community order and told to pay £300 compensation.
Abul Hasnet, 37, of Hurtswood Road, Sunderland, was given a 12-month community order after he admitted a charge of assault. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.
Joseph William Simpson, 68, of Church Street North, Sunderland, was found guilty of failing to supply a sample of blood. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £200 costs and a victim surcharge of £30. He was also given a 12-month driving ban, suspended pending appeal.
Terri Anne O'Neil, 26, of Wuppertal Court, Jarrow, received a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. She pleaded guilty to theft and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.