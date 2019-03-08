Man, 21, in court over eight-mile police chase which ended in Jarrow

A man has denied a number of offences following an eight-mile car chase which ended on a busy Jarrow road.

Lewis Richard Hooper faces a trial by jury after he denied charges linked to an eight-mile police chase at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old pleaded not guilty to three offences and is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court next month.

Hooper, of Rockmoor Road, Gateshead, denied the following offences following the incident which happened on Tuesday, March 5.

He denies

• Without the consent of the owner took a mechanically propelled vehicle for the use of yourself or another and after the vehicle was recovered damage of less than £5,000 was caused to the vehicle.

• Possession of a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B

• Without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place carried an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a knife.

The incident started at Coalhouse roundabout in Gateshead and ended in Albert Road in Jarrow.

Hooper was released on unconditional bail and will appear before court on Thursday, April 3.