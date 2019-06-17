A man has died after he was hit by a motorbike in Whitburn last night.

Emergency services were called to the village shortly before 7.15pm yesterday evening, Sunday, June 16.

Police at the scene of a crash involving a motorbike at Whitburn. Picture: Ian Maggiore

Sergeant Pinner Rana, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, confirmed a man had died as a reuslt of injuries suffered in the collision.

“At 7.20pm yesterday (Sunday), police received a report of a collision involving a motorbike and a pedestrian on Whitburn Bents Road near the junction with Nicholas Avenue, Whitburn,” he said.

“Emergency services attended and the male pedestrian, 92, was taken to hospital. Sadly, he died as a result of his injuries. His next of kin have been notified and are being offered support by specialist officers.

“The man’s death is not currently being treated as suspicious, but police are keen for any witnesses to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 935 160619 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The road was closed for some time after the collision. The Great North Air Ambulance attended the scene, but was not required.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed one patient had been taken to hospital.

“We received a call at 7.14pm last night to a road traffic collision involving a motorbike in East Street,” he said.

“A male patient was unconscious. He was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital’s accident and emergency department.”