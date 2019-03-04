Man arrested after being found in South Shields street armed with a knife

A man armed with a “large” knife in a South Tyneside street has been arrested by police.

Officers were called to Hudson Street, Tyne Dock, South Shields, at around 1.30pm, today, after concerns were raised.

When police arrived they found a 22-year-old man in possession of a knife.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At about 1.30pm, today, police received a report a man had been seen carrying a large knife on Hudson Street in South Shields.

“Officers attended and a 22-year-old man was found in possession of a knife. He was arrested and the knife has been seized.

“Nobody has been injured and the man remains in police custody at this time.”