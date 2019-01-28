Man arrested after police officer is trapped in car after ram attack

A 20-year-old man has been arrested following a report of dangerous driving which saw a police office trapped inside a marked vehicle.

Northumbria Police are appealing for information following the incident, which saw the officer narrowly avoid injury.

Shortly after 3pm on Saturday, police followed a black Mercedes which had failed to stop when instructed on Campbell Park Road in Hebburn.

A spokesman for the force said: "The vehicle then made off and drove into a dead end near to Keelman’s Way School.

"Officers blocked off the exit, but as a Pc got out of the marked vehicle to speak to the driver, the Mercedes sped up and rammed into the police vehicle.

"The officer’s leg was trapped inside the police car, but thankfully, he suffered no serious injuries.

"The Mercedes then collided with a second police vehicle while attempting to make its escape.

"It was later found in the Gorse Avenue area of South Shields but the occupant was not present."

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police are now keen to hear from anybody who saw the vehicle in question at around 3.15pm on Saturday, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 667 260119 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.