Man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following a police cordon in South Shields

Police have arrested a man after another was taken to hospital with injuries ‘consistent with being caused by a bladed article’.

By Ryan Smith
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:32 GMT- 2 min read

A large police cordon was put in place just behind Ocean Road, on Anderson Street, after police were called to the scene at 12.40am on Monday, March 20.

When officers arrived, they discovered two men with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Both men were treated at the scene before they were taken to the RVI in Newcastle for further treatment.

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of of causing grievous bodily harm.
Police have now confirmed that one of the injured men, aged 20, has been discharged from hospital and arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "One of the males injured, aged 20, has been discharged from hospital and subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.”

On Monday morning, officers were appealing for members of the public with any information relating to the incident to come forward and speak with them.

A spokesperson for the Force commented: “At 12.40am today (Monday), we received a report of a disturbance in Ocean Road, South Shields.

“Officers attended the scene and found two males who had suffered injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

“Both males were treated at the scene before being taken to the RVI in Newcastle with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“A cordon remains in place to allow officers to carry out a full investigation into what exactly took place.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police either using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 and quoting NP-20230320-0030.”

