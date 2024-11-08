Man blamed his ex-partner when he was caught driving illegally in South Tyneside

A Wearside motorist oblivious to his driving ban got behind the wheel due to a communications breakdown with his estranged wife, a court heard.

Craig Greener, 39, claimed his ex-partner failed to pass on correspondence which showed he had been disqualified in his absence under the totting process.

He insisted to police it led to him driving on the A194 Leam Lane, near Whitemare Pool, South Tyneside, when he had no reason to doubt he should not.

But Greener, of Bonaventure, Penshaw, was solely responsible for police pulling him over at 8.10am on Thursday, June 6, prosecutor John Garside revealed.

Mr Garside said officers saw him driving his Ford Cougar on an off-limits hard-shoulder area – and roadside checks confirmed his ban.

South Tyneside Magistrate's Court. | NW

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Greener pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving without due care and attention.

The prosecutor added: “Police were on mobile patrol when they saw the defendant driving his vehicle.

“He has driven on the hard shoulder and has continued to drive along at speed.

“Effectively, driving on the hard shoulder is the driving without due care and attention. The defendant spoke to police and was interviewed at the roadside.

“He confirmed that he was new to that road and was trying to find space on that road.

“He’s been disqualified by way of the totting up procedure. He has no previous convictions.”

James Rickerby, defending, confirmed to the court that Greener was unaware of his disqualification.

He said his client’s lack of knowledge of it may form the basis of a special reasons defence which could reduce his punishment.

Such a defence allows a court to apply discretion as to possible exceptional circumstances surrounding a driving conviction.

Mr Rickerby asked that Greener’s case be adjourned for a special reasons hearing to take place.

He said: “He had no knowledge of his disqualification. At the time, he was going through marriage difficulties and his ex-partner stopped his correspondence.”

Magistrates agreed to adjourn and granted Greener unconditional bail to attend the hearing on Monday, February 17, at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court.