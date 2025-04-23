Man caught on CCTV holding a knife on a South Shields town centre street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A criminal who brandished a knife on a high street while out on licence for carrying a blade outside a bar has been jailed once more.

Brandon Bushby was locked up last year for pulling out the weapon during an argument with a group of drinkers at a pub in Northumberland.

But Newcastle Crown Court heard the 32-year-old found himself in trouble again when he was caught in South Shields, last month.

Bushby held the knife while in a discussion with a group of males before he made off in a car which he had no licence or insurance for.

Prosecutor Antonia Aide told the court: "On the 23rd of March this year at around five past six in the evening, CCTV operators in South Shields observed the defendant brandishing a knife and acting in a threatening manner.

Brandon Bushby. | Northumbria Police

"This was on King Street in South Shields which appeared to be a high street. The defendant has then been seen to drive off and away from the scene in a silver Ford Fiesta which he did not have a licence or insurance to drive."

Ms Aidie said the CCTV footage showed Bushby in discussion with a group of males while he could be seen holding the knife behind his back.

He then left the street and drove off but his car was later found parked up on Whitehead Street in the town. It was then uplifted.

Bushby, of Dunholm Road, Newcastle, who has ten previous convictions, was located a few days later in Newcastle and was arrested.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and driving without a licence and having no insurance.

The court heard Bushby was locked up for 13 months in September for producing a knife during an argument with a group outside a pub in Ashington, Northumberland.

He was then released on licence when he committed the latest offences which landed him back in custody.

Kate Barnes, defending this occasion, said the knife had been passed to him by an acquittance and was only intended to be used to "repel any threat."

Ms Barnes added: "That of course if not a proper excuse for having a knife in a public place and he accepted that."

Ms Barnes also told the court the footage appeared to show Bushby retreating backwards from the group of males while in possession of the blade.

Judge Sarah Mallet sentenced him to 16 months behind bars.

