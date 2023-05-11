Man caught with fake gun in South Shields town centre avoids prison

Four Hall was holding the black ‘Glock’ styled weapon in the early hours of the morning on December 12, last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he was caught on CCTV on Waterloo Square in South Shields, before he was stopped by police soon afterwards.

Omar Ahmad, prosecuting, told the court that the officer initially stood back from Hall before the defendant eventually kneeled down and surrendered.

Hall was arrested and told police in interview that the pistol was real and that officers had swapped it for a fake one.

Mr Ahmad said that the pretend pistol was a “black Glock style” and its design was made to give the impression it was a real firearm.

The 36-year-old, of Warkworth Avenue, South Shields, who has 41 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to having an imitation firearm in a public place.

Stuart Graham, defending, told the court that Hall had been in a very “dark and difficult place” in the time leading up to the offence.

Mr Graham said: “When looking at the CCTV, you can clearly see he wasn’t wanting to cause any harm to anyone.

“He’s pointing up to the CCTV almost wanting attention. He was wanting some help and assistance at that time.

“He’s a very intelligent man and it’s a shame he’s had to resort to this to get some help.”

Mr Graham told the court his client had been in custody since the offence which had been the equivalent of a ten-month prison sentence.

Mr Recorder Ben Nolan KC imposed a two-year community order.

The judge told Hall that he was pleased he had spent time behind bars so he could address his issues.

He added: “I can now pass a sentence which reflects the fact you have done that time inside and therefore male a community order.”

Hall must also complete up to 30 rehabilitation days and an accredited thinking skills programme.

