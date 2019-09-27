Man charged after death of 10-year-old schoolgirl Melissa Tate following suspected hit-and-run
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a schoolgirl lost her life following a suspected hit-and-run.
At about 6.40pm on Wednesday, September 25, a 10-year-old girl, who has now been named as Melissa Tate, was seriously injured following a collision on Hillsview Avenue in Kenton.
She died on Thursday, September 26.
On Friday, September 27, Northumbria Police confirmed that Connor Marsden, 23, of Ambridge Way, Kenton, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failure to stop and a number of other driving-related offences.
He is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Saturday, September 28.
Police also arrested a second 23-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has now been released under investigation.
Two women – aged 31 and 28 – also arrested by police on suspicion of perverting the course of justice have also since been released under investigation.
Northumbria Police Chief Inspector, Chris Grice, said Melissa’s family were “devastated” by what has happened and asked the public to respect their privacy.
He said: “This is understandably a difficult time for the family and it is something that nobody should have to go through.
“Specialist officers have been supporting them since Melissa was involved in the collision on Wednesday night and they continue to do so.
“We will remain with them over the coming days and weeks and will be on hand to help them in any way we can.”
Contact 101 and quote log 923 25/09/19 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with any information.