Man charged with murder and terrorism over fatal stabbing of MP Sir David Amess

The Conservative MP for Southend West was fatally stabbed on Friday, October 15 during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, from London, has been charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism, the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement on Thursday, October 21.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday afternoon.

A sign placed next to the floral tributes left outside the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess was killed on Friday, October 15. Picture: PA.

Nick Price, of the CPS, said: “We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations.”

On Monday this week (October 18), Parliament paid tribute to Sir David as it was announced that Southend would be granted city status, in recognition of his decades-long campaign for the seaside town to be given the honour.

