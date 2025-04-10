Man charged with murder following the death of Barry Dawson in Stanley shooting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with murder following the death of Barry Dawson who was shot at the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to an address in Elm Street, South Moor, at about 5.20pm on Saturday, April 5 following reports of a disturbance.

Police at the scene on Elm Street in Stanley, County Durham, where an investigation was launched after a man died following a reported shooting. | North News

Mr Dawson, 60, was found to have been shot and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was sadly declared dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post-mortem examination revealed he died of a single gunshot wound.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “Kevin Dorward, 38, of Annfield Plain, has been charged with murder.

“Michaela Hetherington, 35, of Annfield Plain, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

“Both have been remanded in custody and will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court today (April 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers have today arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder. A 20-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

“All three are currently in police custody.”

A 35-strong team of detectives from Durham Constabulary’s crime team continue to work around the clock, with support from armed response officers, specialist crime scene examiners, search teams, and neighbourhood officers.

Several lines of enquiry are being pursued and there has been significant police activity in the area “which will continue for a significant period of time”.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting incident number 302 of April 5.

Footage and information can be shared via Durham Constabulary’s website.