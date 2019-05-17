Man charged with murder of Jarrow grandfather Simon Bowman

A man is due in court today accused of murdering Simon Bowman, whose body was found at his home in Jarrow on Tuesday.

Mr Bowman, 54, was found dead by emergency services at his home address in High Street just after midday.

Simon Bowman

He had not been seen since Sunday.

Police sealed off the street after his body was discovered.

On Tuesday evening a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Mr Bowman's murder and remained in police custody.

Christopher Graham, 30, of Romney Avenue, Washington, was charged with one count of murder late last night.

The scene on Tuesday

He was remanded in custody to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates Court this morning.

Detective Chief Inspector John Bent said: "We know that these types of incidents can have a big impact on the local community.

"We have had cordons and police activity in the area since Tuesday and we appreciate that this can be concerning for residents and businesses.

"Officers have been on patrol in the area since Simon’s body was discovered and we have been engaging with members of the public.

"I want to thank you for your patience during our investigation and I also want to thank those who came forward with information.

"A man has now been charged with murder and will appear before the courts in due course but our enquiries will continue.

"Anyone with information that may help police should still contact officers by calling 101 or reporting it online on the Northumbria Police website."

Officers would ask that anyone who may have information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area between Sunday and Tuesday, to contact police.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log 441 14/05/19, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online at www.northumbria.police.uk.