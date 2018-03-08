Man due in court after pleading guilty to attempting to rob Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei at her home

A man has pleaded guilty to attempting to rob Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei at her South Shields home.

Friends of Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei have reported that the incident happened when the 28-year-old was home alone just after Christmas.

Ryan Larson, 27, from Henderson Road in South Shields, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted robbery on Monday, January 26, at Newcastle Crown Court.

He is due to appear at the court tomorrow (Friday) for sentence.

A Northumbria Police spokesman confirmed earlier today that a man has been charged in connection with an incident.

A spokesman at Newcastle Crown Court confirm Larson will appear for sentence tomorrow.

A police spokesman said: "At about 12.40pm, December 27, 2017, police received a report of a burglary in South Shields.

"The offender pretended to be delivering a parcel when he forced his way into the victim’s home using a screwdriver.

He said Larson was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated burglary dwelling.

He was remanded in custody.

A friend close to the star is reported to have said: "Sophie was left completely shook up and it has hit her pretty hard but she is refusing to let it affect her life.

“She's been carrying on like normal, going out with her mates and partying.

“Sophie just wants to put everything behind her now and move on.”

The former call centre worker was part of the first series of Geordie Shore in 2011 but left after the seventh series.

In 2014 she opened clothing boutique Off the Rails on Fowler Street in her hometown of South Shields which offered glamorous going out clothes and accessories. The store has since closed.

Her dad, Keivan Kasaei, owns Mambo Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar in South Shields.

Sophie rejoined the cast of the hit MTV show in 2016 and has recently been in Australia to film the latest series.