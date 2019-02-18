Man due to appear in court after crash at major South Tyneside roundabout

A man is due to appear in court charged with a number of driving offences following a crash at a major road junction.

Ryan Stephen, 23, from Hexham Avenue, Hebburn, was arrested following a crash on Lindisfarne Roundabout, Jarrow, on Sunday.

Police say they were called to the scene at 4.33am following reports of a one-vehicle collision.

Police reported that the driver had already left the scene but say a 23-year-old man later handed himself into police and admitted to being the driver.

Stephen was subsequently arrested and charged with driving a motor vehicle above the legal alcohol limit, driving without insurance and aggravated vehicle taking.

He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on Tuesday, March 5.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 4.33am on Sunday, police received a report of a one-vehicle collision at the Lindisfarne Roundabout, Jarrow.

“Officers attended and found the occupant had already left the scene.

"A search of the local area was carried out and a 23-year-old man later handed himself into police and admitted to being the driver.

“He was arrested and was later charged with driving a motor vehicle above the legal alcohol limit, driving without insurance and aggravated vehicle taking.

“He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on March 5.”